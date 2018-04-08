



Key players to look out for Gor Mahia against SuperSport United



1

Boniface Oluoch



Undoubtedly one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country. His experience will be put to test against the South African side, and he should prove that he is valuable by making wise decisions. Coach Dylan Kerr is definitely going to give him this chance and the former Tusker FC custodian should ensure he gives absolutely everything on the pitch.



2

Haron Shakava



Shakava has captained K’Ogalo in twelve competitive matches this season and he has won eight, drawn three and lost one. He will be aiming at getting his ninth win of the season against SuperSport United, and lead the team to the Group stages for the first time in history. Everyone will be looking at him for leadership and the skipper should ensure he does that.



3

Ernest Wendo



Wendo will arguably be the most important player in this fixture. He has excelled in his midfield role and once again all eyes will be on this man. He should ensure he stops SuperSport United from using the midfield and initiate attacks from his own half. If Wendo fails to click on Sunday, be rest assured that Gor Mahia will struggle to march their opponents.



4

Francis Kahata



Kahata will be the team's think tank regardless of the position he plays on Sunday. He is always a step ahead of other players; he can read movements and provide perfect passes. He will be relied upon to unlock the opponent's defense; and will be the player to convert set pieces closer to the goal.