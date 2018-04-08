Lacazette leaning on Arsenal legend Henry during learning curve

Alexandre Lacazette admits to having sought advice from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during a testing debut campaign at Emirates Stadium.

The France international made a bright start to life with the Gunners following his £46 million move from Lyon.

He has, however, endured form and fitness issues since then, with one particularly frustrating period seeing him net just once in 13 appearances.

The goals have started to flow again since returning from a niggling knee problem, with the target found three times in his last two outings, and Lacazette says comforting words from his manager and an Arsenal icon have helped him through a steep learning curve.

He told reporters ahead of a Premier League meeting with Southampton on Sunday: “I talked with Thierry when I arrived and I talk with him regularly.

“He told me England is not as easy as it is in France, he said it is different. But he trusted and believed in me, and if Thierry can believe like the coach believes in me, that is good.”

Lacazette acknowledges that he found it tough while stuck on the sidelines and unable to prove his worth to those asking questions of him, but believes he is through the worst and has promised Arsenal supporters that there is plenty more to come from him.

He added: “It was really frustrating [being injured] because I love football and I want to play.

“My team-mates and the coach believe in me and, when you are not as good as you want to be, it is difficult, so now I am happy and everything is alright.

“The surgery is in my past so now I can play 100 per cent and I am happy. I was playing a few times with pain before the surgery and decided it was the best solution. I don’t regret it.

“Have Arsenal fans seen the best of me? Not yet, because I know I can do more but I need more time because it is really different than with Lyon.

“I was in Lyon for some years, but it is better and better every day.”

Lacazette’s cause at Arsenal has not been helped by the January arrival of £55m frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the 26-year-old believes he can work with the Gabon star rather than against him – with the pair having shared the goals during a 3-0 victory over Stoke in their last Premier League outing.

He added: “I think we can play together like Sunday [against Stoke]. The coach will decide but I like how Pierre plays and I think we can be good together.

“Auba is a nice guy and after the first penalty against Stoke he told me: ‘If there is another one I will give you the ball’ so it was nice from him. It was good for my confidence.”