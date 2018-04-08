Augusta National has been sunny and bright through the first two rounds of the Masters, but that hasn't been the case Saturday.

Masters 2018: Leaders might escape predicted Round 3 rain

Clouds have threatened rain all morning at Augusta National as plenty of players teeing off early have sported rain pants, but it appears the heavy rain once predicted for the third round will not hit.

According to weather.com, there is only a 55 percent chance of rain later Saturday afternoon, with wind conditions staying around 5 to 8 mph. The course, which has already been playing long, would likely get even tougher should some precipitation fall.

Tiger Woods teed off early Saturday morning alongside Englishman Ian Poulter. Woods, playing his first Masters since 2015, shot an even-par 36 on the front nine in Round 3 to make the turn at 4 over for the tournament.

Escaping the rain, a number of players have proved that red-number rounds are still out on the course. Jason Day birdied two of his first six holes to get back to even for the day.

If the rain holds off this afternoon, Patrick Reed, leader by two at 9 under, may have an easier time holding on to his lead as he searches for his first major title.