Panthers lose Aleksander Barkov for final 2 games to shoulder injury

The Panthers will play their final two games of the regular season without star center Aleksander Barkov as a result of a shoulder injury, coach Bob Boughner said Saturday.

Boughner added it was not a surgery-type injury that would keep Barkov out long term. In fact, Boughner said Barkov could have returned for the playoffs (although the Panthers were eliminated later in the day when the Flyers defeated the Rangers to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference).

Boughner also said "it's just a rehab" and he will be day to day.

Although the details of his injury are not clear, Barkov left Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins with 6:51 remaining after taking a big hit from Boston's Colby Cave.

“Didn’t look great when he was going off the ice, to be honest. … Everyone’s playing hard at this time of year and finishing hits," Boughner said after the win Thursday (via the Sun-Sentinel).

Barkov closes out the regular season with a career-high 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 79 games.