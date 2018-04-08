At least 14 people were killed Friday night in Saskatchewan, Canada, in a crash between a tractor trailer and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Tributes, reactions pour in following Humboldt tragedy

The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Highway 35 about 19 miles north of Tisdale, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP. Another 14 people were confirmed injured, the RCMP said Saturday.

Upon hearing the news, the Humboldt Broncos released a statement saying the organization was "in shock" from the sudden loss.



https://t.co/ZktI5WOLsj Here is a statement from our team president.

— Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 7, 2018



Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the rest of the hockey world shared messages of sorrow following the tragic accident.



I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018





Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018





Mayor Rob Muench lays flowers on the steps of the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey rink pic.twitter.com/JaKbJkksRF

— Charles Hamilton (@_chamilton) April 7, 2018



We send condolence, comfort and strength to all affected by the devastating crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. pic.twitter.com/VScEay6sZv





The NHLPA is heartbroken over the terrible tragedy that occurred yesterday in Saskatchewan. Our deepest condolences go out to the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos organization, and to the many affected families and friends. Hockey is a tight knit community and we will rally around you.

— NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 7, 2018





The Hockey Hall of Fame is deeply saddened by the incredible loss surrounding Humboldt Broncos. Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this terrible tragedy.

— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 7, 2018





We are shocked and saddened over the tragic news of the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos.



We extend our deepest sympathies to the Broncos organization, the families, the friends, the fans and entire Humboldt community. #PrayersForHumboldt https://t.co/Skv6ylria8 pic.twitter.com/F8ElWijpUr

— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 7, 2018





“All of us have spent a lot of time on buses. Just a tragedy and you can’t really put into words anything.” - @Bozie42



: https://t.co/4XfKCLlBkK#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/EXmwTw3PEI

— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018





The thoughts and prayers of the #NHLJets and all our fans are with the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos, their players, staff, families and friends.

— X - Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 7, 2018





Spoke with #tblightning assistant Brad Lauer, a Humboldt native. He played for the Broncos when he was 15, been on that road many times. Lauer got choked up several times. "It's devastating." More soon on @TheAthleticTB

— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 7, 2018





Thoughts and prayers to all the players and families of the Humboldt Broncos. #PrayersForHumboldt

— Jamie Benn (@jamiebenn14) April 7, 2018





Eberle on Humbolt: “It’s devastating. I have a lot of ties to Saskatchewan hockey. It’s a terrible day. It’s something that shouldn’t happen. It really touches a lot of us when something like this happens. It’s a sad day. All you can think about is them right now.”

— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 7, 2018





Please take a moment today and pray for the families of the Humboldt Broncos... Very sad day #HockeyFamily

— Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) April 7, 2018





"There's more important things in life than retiring from a game that you've played for a long time." #HumboldtStrong #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/hsumEk7uvp

— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018





I road the bus all the time playing in the @TheWHL very unfortunate to hear about this tragic accident. Thoughts and prayers to everyone effected involving the #Humboldtbroncos #PrayersForHumboldt

— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) April 7, 2018





There were tears in Mike Babcock’s eyes as he spoke about the @HumboldtBroncos this morning: pic.twitter.com/dOImYiWvSr

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 7, 2018





Paul Maurice didn’t want to talk about tonight’s game and kept the focus on Humboldt, which is what matters today. “The game will not take centre stage. It won’t. It will be played and that’s it.”

— Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 7, 2018





Keeping the whole Humboldt community and their families in mind today. Heartbreaking. #HockeyFamily

— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) April 7, 2018





Thoughts going out to everyone affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tonight. Spent a lot of time on a bus playing junior hockey in western Canada. This one hits real close to home. #WeAreAllBroncos #PrayersForHumboldt

— Damon Severson (@dseves7) April 7, 2018





My heart is heavy right now. Praying for all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

— Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) April 7, 2018





Tyler Myers shares his thoughts on the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy. pic.twitter.com/nmiHpGJ2jb

— X - Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 7, 2018





A statement from #Flyers President Paul Holmgren on the heartbreaking tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/eXyxl1vn7m

— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 7, 2018





The @Senators extend their thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community. Hockey is a family and tonight we are all here for you.

— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 7, 2018





#Leafs backdrop in the dressing room on Saturday in honor of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy. pic.twitter.com/sEmX5RMDeC

— Michael Augello (@MikeInBuffalo) April 7, 2018





Barry Trotz offers his thoughts to the @HumboldtBroncos and all those affected by this terrible tragedy. #PrayersForHumboldthttps://t.co/2zcW0q0c1H pic.twitter.com/KtjCesAwE0

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2018





Mark Scheifele on the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 14 on Friday. #HumboldtStrong #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/DNIW3viX6i

— Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) April 7, 2018





Weight on Humboldt: “Your thoughts are immediately with those young kids. The way it affects their families & the hockey community... it’s troubling to think of. The hockey community will rally together & support them. We’ll come together as a team & see what we can do to help.”

— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 7, 2018



Teams and athletes from other sports also chimed in with their thoughts and prayers.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and community of the Humboldt Broncos. From our family to yours, we send our condolences and hearts during this difficult time.

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 7, 2018





Hearing about that really gets to me. World doesn’t make sense sometimes. Prayers with all of my Saskatchewan family! #HumboldtBroncos

— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 7, 2018





Our thoughts and prayers extend to everyone affected by the horrible tragedy in Saskatchewan. Our condolences to all of the families and friends who are grieving and we wish speedy recoveries to the Humboldt Broncos players and staff still recovering in hospital.

— TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) April 7, 2018





Sending our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to the Humboldt Broncos, their families, friends, and the entire Humboldt community.

— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) April 7, 2018





Didn’t sleep. Waves of grief. Played against several of these boys on the national team. This is my province, these are our boys. What can we do? Well not much now but no reason we can’t raise a million. The families will all need it. Join me in donating. https://t.co/yGR9W1HXoU

— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018





Tonight we join the rest of the hockey world in sending our deepest condolences to the Humboldt Broncos, their families, friends and the entire Humboldt community. pic.twitter.com/inTnZ2nyGG

— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2018





Our thoughts are with the Humboldt community. pic.twitter.com/DR5C7eb3KO

— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 7, 2018





Janet and I have struggled all day with the horrific accident in Saskatchewan. We are so sad for the @HumboldtBroncos families and are praying for them.

— Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 8, 2018

