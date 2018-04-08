News

Tributes, reactions pour in following Humboldt tragedy

Sporting News
Sporting News /

At least 14 people were killed Friday night in Saskatchewan, Canada, in a crash between a tractor trailer and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Highway 35 about 19 miles north of Tisdale, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP. Another 14 people were confirmed injured, the RCMP said Saturday.

Upon hearing the news, the Humboldt Broncos released a statement saying the organization was "in shock" from the sudden loss.



Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the rest of the hockey world shared messages of sorrow following the tragic accident.































Teams and athletes from other sports also chimed in with their thoughts and prayers.












