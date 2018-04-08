King strikes late to deny Palace

Crystal Palace twice failed to hang on to leads in the second half at the Vitality Stadium as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.
Substitute Joshua King grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute to grab a point for the hosts, who still have not beaten their opponents at home since November 1988.
Luka Milivojevic had earlier scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to put Palace ahead on the south coast, the Serbian celebrating his 27th birthday in style with a glorious free-kick.
The visitors missed a host of opportunities to grab a crucial second goal before they were pegged back just after the hour mark, substitute Lys Mousset scoring an equaliser less than three minutes after coming on.
Still, Wilfried Zaha's deflected strike appeared set to give Palace a crucial win in their battle to beat the drop, his left-footed shot flashing beyond Asmir Begovic to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.
However, King became the second replacement to score for Bournemouth in the game, converting a flick-on at the back post to deny Roy Hodgson's side right at the death.
Key Opta Stats:
- Bournemouth have picked up 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- Crystal Palace have lost on just one of their last five Premier League trips to the south coast (W2 D2), after losing seven of the previous nine (D2).
- Luka Milivojevic is the first Crystal Palace midfielder to score 10 goals in a single Premier League season.
- 45.5% of the Eagles’ Premier League goals this season have come from set-piece situations, a division-high proportion.
- Ryan Fraser has had a hand in four goals in his last five Premier League appearances at Vitality Stadium (2 goals, 2 assists).
- Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 32 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace (18 goals, 14 assists); no player has had a hand in more for the Eagles (Jason Puncheon also on 32).
- Bournemouth scored two subs goals in this game, the fifth time this season a side has benefitied from two sub goals in the same Premier League game.
- Two of those instances of a team scoring two sub goals in the same Premier League game this season have come via Bournemouth, with Lys Mousset and Josh King also coming off the bench to score against Stoke in February.