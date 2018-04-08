Reed tightens grip on Masters lead, McIlroy lurks

By Frank Pingue

McIlroy makes move at Masters, Reed still leads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Patrick Reed used a pair of back-nine eagles to fight off a spirited charge from Rory McIlroy on Saturday and open up a three-shot cushion going into the final round of the U.S. Masters where he will try to capture his first major title.

Reed, who began the day with a two-shot lead, took full advantage of a dampened Augusta National setup with a five-under 67 that left him at 14-under for the week and staring down at a leaderboard filled with some off the game's biggest names.

A five-times winner on the PGA Tour, Reed has dominated the par-fives all week but kicked it up a notch late in the round with eagles at both the 13th and 15th holes.

The 27-year-old American, competing in his fifth Masters, had never broken 70 at Augusta National prior to this week but has been nearly untouchable and his 14 under total is only four shots off the tournament's record-winning score.

Alone in second place was Northern Irishman McIlroy (65), who capped his round with an 18-foot birdie putt and will now get his best shot yet at trying to complete his collection of golf's four major titles.

McIlroy will play alongside Reed in the final round where the two will get a chance to renew their duel from the 2016 Ryder Cup where they traded birdies in a scintillating stretch of one-upmanship that was deemed an instant classic.

Rickie Fowler, considered one of the world's best players without a major title to his name, equaled McIlroy for the low round of the week with a seven-under 65 that left him alone in third place and five back of Reed.

Spaniard Jon Rahm (65) eagled the par-five eighth during a flawless round that also included five birdies and left him alone in fourth place, six shots off the lead, and one shot clear of Swede Henrik Stenson (70).

Sitting a further shot back were twice winner Bubba Watson (68), England's Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Australian Marc Leishman (73).

Tiger Woods, who began the day 13 shots back of Reed, failed to mount any sort of charge. Woods opened with two consecutive bogeys en route to an even-par 72 that ended any slim hopes he may have had of slipping into a Green Jacket on Sunday.

The former world number one came into the week as one of the favorites after showing solid form this year in his comeback from injury but failed to conjure up any of the old magic he once seemed to produce on command at Augusta National.

"It's been scratchy this week. I just haven't gotten it done," said Woods. "I feel like I'm driving it better than I have all year, but I am not capitalizing on it. And when I did miss I missed in the wrong spots."

Three-times winner Phil Mickelson was also unable to gain any ground as he followed an opening triple-bogey with a bogey at the second en route to a disappointing two-over par 74 that left him at seven over on the week.



(Editing by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar)