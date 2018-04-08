Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is among those to have offered his condolences after a collision involving a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team left 14 people dead and as many injured.

Fourteen killed in crash involving Canadian junior ice hockey team

The Humboldt Broncos team were travelling to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League play-off match on Friday when the bus, carrying 28 people including the driver, and another vehicle crashed about 19 miles north of Tisdale on Highway 35.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that 14 people lost their lives and the same number were taken to hospital with a variety of injuries, with three in a critical condition.

An RCMP statement said: "We can now confirm fourteen people have died as a result of this collision. The other fourteen people were sent to hospital with a variety of injuries; three of these people have injuries that are critical in nature.

"We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches. We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident."

Broncos president Kevin Garinger stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.

"Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss."

Prime Minster Trudeau tweeted: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."