Commonwealth Games: Le Clos still on track

South African swimmer Chad le Clos remains on course for 18 Commonwealth Games medals after he earned his second gold of the 2018 competition in the 200 metres butterfly on Saturday.

As on day two, siblings collected medals - this time in the pool - while Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald did battle at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

There is a big gap between second and third in the medal table as England kept their count ticking over, with Alistair Brownlee and brother Jonny celebrating after a silver in the mixed triathlon relay.

India pair Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala collected weightlifting golds, along with Canada's Maude Charron, with Ellie Black among the gymnastics victors.

LE CLOS STILL ON TRACK FOR RECORD

One of the stories of the Games is Le Clos' bid for the all-time best medal haul, but a seventh-place finish in the 200m freestyle on Friday halted any hopes of taking the record outright on the Gold Coast.

However, he responded in strong fashion 24 hours later with a Games record of one minute, 54 seconds in the 200m fly to take first place, while fellow South African Tatjana Schoenmaker took gold in the women's 200m breaststroke.

Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell claimed gold and silver in the 50m freestyle, while Kylie Masse, of Canada, won the women's 100m backstroke and England's Adam Peaty triumphed in the men's breaststroke over the same distance.

BARKER TRIUMPHS IN BRITISH BATTLE

There was no second gold medal of the Games for Scotland's Archibald as she was beaten by Barker in the 25-kilometre points race final.

The pair won team pursuit gold together for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics, but Barker came out on top as she lapped the field to win by 20 points.

Australia's Kaarle McCulloch won the women's 500m time trial and Sam Webster, of New Zealand, clinched the men's sprint, while the men's 15km scratch race went the way of home rider Sam Welsford.

BROWNLEES BOUNCE BACK WITH SILVER

The Brownlee brothers attributed their individual failures on day one to fitness issues, but they were able to collect a medal in the relay alongside Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland.

Australia took gold by just under a minute, leading Alistair Brownlee to respond: "I was a little disappointed but it was still a good race. We'll keep progressing and preparing for the Olympics."

England continued to impress in the gymnastics as Nile Wilson collected his second gold of the Games in the men's individual all-around with a combined score of 84.950.

He edged out team-mate James Hall on the final piece of apparatus and said afterwards: "You can't write it, to finish the way like it did. That was one of the best high bars I have put together."