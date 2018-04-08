AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Five Preview: West Zone

The AFC Cup 2018 is all set to enter the fifth matchday in the West Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

GROUP A:

Al Suwaiq (OMA) v Malkiya Club (BHR)

Oman's Al Suwaiq host a desperate Malkiya Club on Tuesday in a matchday five clash in Group A. Malkiya, placed third in the group are already four points adrift of second-placed Air Force Club and will mostly be eliminated if they do not manage a win in this fixture. Al Suwaiq, on the other hand, are yet to win a fixture in the group and will be hopeful of opening their points tally.

Venue: Seeb Stadium, Seeb

Kick-off: April 10, 19:00 UTC+4

Al Jazeera (JOR) v Air Force Club (IRQ)

Al Jazeera, perched on top of Group A, will secure their spot in the West Zone playoffs if they manage to win against Air Force Club on Tuesday at home. Air Force Club will draw level with Al Jazeera at the top with a win and will not be short of motivation. The defending champions have a game in hand over Al Jazeera but a loss will rule them out of the running for the top spot.

Venue: Al Hassan Stadium, Irbid

Kick-off: April 10, 18:00 UTC+3

GROUP B:

Al Zawraa (IRQ) v Al Ahed (LIB)

Iraq's Al Zawraa are up against Lebanon's Al Ahed on Tuesday in a Group B encounter. Al Ahed remain on top of Group B, three points ahead of Al Zawraa in second place though they have played a game more. Al Ahed will advance to the AFC Cup West Zone semi-finals with a win on the night. Meanwhile, a win for Al Zawraa will put them in the driver's seat.

Venue: Karbala International Stadium, Karbala

Kick-off: April 10, 18:00 UTC+3

Al Jaish (SYR) v Manama Club (BHR)

Syria's Al Jaish play hosts to Bahrain's Manama club on Tuesday as well in the other Group B encounter. Al Jaish, after a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Al Ahed last time, will want to bounce back with a win over bottom-placed Manama and stake a claim for the top-two spots while Manama need a win desperately to stay alive.

Venue: Khalifa Sports City Stadium, Manama

Kick-off: April 10, 18:45 UTC+3

GROUP C:

Al Wahda (SYR) v Al Faisaly (JOR)

In a tight Group C, Al Wahda are set to host Jordan's Al Faisaly on Monday in a crucial clash. Al Faisaly are top of the group with seven points currently but Al Wahda, in third spot, are just two points behind a win on Mondya will see them leapfrog the Jordanian team. Al Faisaly will be looking to bounce back after they lost 1-0 to Al Ansar last time out. It should be an interesting game.

Venue: Saida International Stadium, Sidon

Kick-off: April 9, 14:15 UTC+3

Al Ansar (LIB) v Dhofar Club (OMA)

Lebanon's Al Ansar are at home to Oman's Dhofar on Monday in a defining Group C clash. Al Ansar, second on the group with six points, will be looking for a second successive win and stake claim for the top spot. They will be without the suspended Aboubacar Camara while Dhofar themselves will be looking to go up the standings with a win.

Venue: Sports City Stadium, Beirut

Kick-off: April 9, 16:30 UTC+3