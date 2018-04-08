



Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi & the top 10 teenage stars to watch at Chelsea



1

Mason Mount



After winning the Golden Player award as England's Under-19s won the European Championship last summer, Mason Mount has taken the Eredivisie by storm since joining Chelsea's feeder club, Vitesse, on loan. The set-piece specialist is a genuine contender for Young Player of the Year in the Netherlands, having netted seven goals already this season. Unsurprisingly, Vitesse would like to hold on to Mount for another year but, given the midfielder's sensational form, he could easily end up being added to the first-team squad for the 2018-19 campaign. Read our in-depth profile here: Meet Mason Mount: Chelsea's Lampard-loving loanee taking the Eredivisie by storm



2

Callum Hudson-Odoi



Having only completed his Chelsea academy scholarship in 2017, Callum Hudson-Odoi is the youngest of the Cobham Training Ground products to crack the first team this season under Antonio Conte. At just 17 years of age, the forward has already racked up 16 goals and 11 assists across three age-group categories this season. Hudson-Odoi signed his professional contract in November 2017 and, just a few months later, Conte called upon him for a game against Bournemouth before being named on the bench against Barcelona in the Champions League.



3

Ethan Ampadu



Ethan Ampadu is the son of former Arsenal player Kwame Ampadu and he made his professional debut for Exeter City before even turning 16. Chelsea were alerted to his talents after playing The Grecians in the Checkatrade Trophy last season and signed him in the summer, although a fee has still yet to be agreed, with the clubs set to square off in a tribunal in the coming months. Ampadu was eligible to play for England, Republic of Ireland and Ghana but ultimately opted to represent Wales and he made his international debut for the senior squad against France, just a few days after his 17th birthday. A versatile defender who is just as comfortable in midfield, Ampadu made seven appearances for Antonio Conte's Chelsea side before injury ended his season. Read our in-depth profile here: Black boots, a cool head and a football father: the story of Ethan Ampadu's rise to stardom



4

Dujon Sterling



Dujon Sterling, the powerful 2016 academy graduate, has already debuted in the first team this season, with Conte utilising him as a back up wing-back whenever Kenedy or Marcos Alonso had injury issues. Just like Ampadu, Sterling made his debut on September 20 against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup third round. He made another appearance against Norwich in the FA Cup. He has been a key player in the Chelsea academy for a number of years, with two FA Youth Cups, two UEFA Youth League titles and an Under-18 Premier League title to his name. A European Under-19 Championship winner at just 17, Sterling will either be in Chelsea's squad more often next season or be sent out on loan to secure the regular first-team football he is clearly ready for.



5

Trevoh Chalobah



Trevoh is thought to be the more talented of the two Chalobah brothers, even though Nathaniel has played regularly for Watford and already received an England call-up. Just like his brother, he is quick, technically gifted and powerful. However, he operates best as a central defender, even if he is also well suited to the role of holding midfielder. There were fears at Chelsea that Trevoh would follow his brother out of the club, as his contract was expiring in 2019, but a contract renewal means that we will likely see him make his senior debut very soon. Indeed, Chalobah was held back until he signed his contract but he has made several match-day squads of late and is now training with the first team on a regular basis.



6

Jay Dasilva



It is rare for a Chelsea loanee to have as much experience as Jay Dasilva, the 19-year-old defender on loan at Charlton since December 2016. Dasilva is only 1.70 metres tall, but he is both powerful and quick, and has two brothers in Cole and Rio who have also come through the Blues' academy via Luton Town. He won the European Under-19 Championship with England over the summer and has also lifted three FA Youth Cups with Chelsea, as well as two Youth League titles. Ian Wright once bizarrely claimed that he was "better than any [current] Premier League left back" and while he has not quite reached that level yet, Chelsea are certainly happy that they have him under contract until 2021.



7

Ike Ugbo



Ike Ugbo came through Chelsea's youth set up alongside fellow goal machine Tammy Abraham. In their final season together, Ugbo netted 22 league goals, just one less than Abraham. He tried to emulate his former team-mate's career path in dropping down a level to secure regular game time but he struggled during his 15 appearances for Championship side Barnsley. However, Ugbo is enjoying himself more at MK Dons and, as one of Chelsea's youngest loanees, his future remains bright.



8

Marc Guehi



Marc Guehi is one of the most physically impressive players in English youth football - and that has not gone unrecognised either by Chelsea or England's Under-17s. The 17-year-old is an imposing defender who chips in with important goals and boasts impressive leadership skills. Indeed, although originally born in Ivory Coast, he captained England during their run to the final of last summer's European Under-17 Championship in Croatia.



9

George McEachran



McEachran is another young player in the academy with links to the first team, having seen his brother Josh McEachran make 11 league appearances for the club. Carlo Ancelotti was a huge fan of his brother, but after he left he ended up going on loan to five clubs before ending up at his current club, Brentford. Like his sibling, McEachran is tidy on the ball and an immensely gifted passer. He moves across the pitch well and he has his brother's experience to help guide his career.