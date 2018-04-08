Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre have announced the passing of teenage defender and France youth international Samba Diop.

Le Havre rocked by sudden death of France youth player Samba Diop, aged 18

The French second tier outfit revealed on Saturday that the 18-year-old had died suddenly, although no cause of death has been publicly revealed.

According to local media outlet Paris-Normandie, Diop was found unconscious on Saturday morning at home.

Le Havre have expressed their “great sadness” at the news and their fixture with Reims, which was due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed.

The French football league has also asked that all clubs in the country’s top two tiers observe a minute's silence ahead of their respective games.

A statement released by Le Havre read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our player Samba Diop.

"This is an extremely difficult time for all of us. The entire HAC club extends its deepest condolences to the Samba family."

Diop had made 21 appearances for Le Havre’s B team this season in the fourth tier and he was also the vice-captain of France's Under-19 side.