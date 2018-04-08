Live updates of Tiger Woods' Round 3 at the Masters

Tiger Woods has some work to do today.

Tiger, who barely made the cut by coming in tied for 40th with a 4-over score at the Masters, finds himself 13 shots back of leader Patrick Reed entering weekend play. He'll need to see vast improvement from his Day 2 performance if he wants to cut into his lead.

MASTERS: Tiger laments poor iron play in Round 2

(All times Eastern)

Hole 5: Par 4, 455 yards

Hole 4: Par 3, 240 yards

Score: 6-over (2-over today)

11:33 a.m.: Tough break there — Tiger's birdie attempt breaks too early. He settles for par.

11:27 a.m.: Tiger's tee lands on the green roughly 9 feet from birdie. Excellent look at getting a stroke back after bogeying on the first two holes.

Hole 3: Par 4, 350 yards

Score: 6-over (2-over today)

11:24 a.m.: And Tiger makes his first par for the day, a victory considering how bad his drive was. Onto Hole 4.

11:19 a.m.: Tiger's chip shot is a thing of beauty and nearly good for birdie (just barely missed to the left). He'll have 3 feet for par.

11:16 a.m.: Tiger's shot lands in the bunker, short left of the green. He'll have his work cut out for him to make par.

11:15 a.m.: Drive didn't go as far right as it first seemed. He still has some trees to work around.

11:12 a.m.: Tiger's drive goes way right and he knew it immediately. He'll take his approach shot from pine straw.

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

Score: 6-over (2-over today)

11:08 a.m.: Tiger just misses left and is forced to settle for bogey. Terrible start to the day for him (it's only his second career bogey at Hole 2 at the Masters).

11:06 a.m.: Out of the bunker and onto the green. He'll have 13 feet for par.

11:03 a.m.: The approach shot lands in the bunker short of the green. Tiger himself said his iron game was "terrible" after Round 2, and it doesn't look to have improved much.

11:01 a.m.: Tiger's only choice is to get out of the bunker and onto the fairway, 154 yards to the hole. He'll hope to go up and down for birdie here (he's 2-under through eight par-5s at the Masters).

10:54 a.m.: Tiger's drive off Hole 2 lands in the bunker. Not ideal.

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

Score: (5-over, 1-over today)

10:51 p.m.: A second straight bogey for on Hole 1 for Tiger. His par attempt trails left of the mark.

10:48 a.m.: Good chip shot gets Tiger out of the bunker and he'll have a par putt from about 7-8 feet.

10:47 a.m.: Tiger's approach shot lands short of the green in the bunker. Tiger's iron-game struggles continue.

10:43 a.m.: Gotta wonder how the wet weather affects Tiger's game today. No such problems on the drive but there's a long day ahead.

10:41 a.m.: A 338-yard drive (in the rain) lands just left of the fairway, on the rough and into the second cut. Good start.

10:40 a.m.: And here we go. Just a reminder: Tiger has parred and bogeyed on this hole in the first and second rounds, respectively.

