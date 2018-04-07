Ottmar Hitzfeld has urged Bayern Munich to pursue their former midfielder Niko Kovac or Lucien Favre to succeed Jupp Heynckes as coach.

Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Kovac is considered among the contenders to take over the Bavarian giants, with Heynckes only contracted until the end of this season.

The ex-Croatia manager said this week there was "no reason" to believe he would leave his current post, while Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic confirmed the club had not been contacted.

But Hitzfeld is a fan of the player he managed between 2001 and 2003, but also advanced the claims of former Borussia Monchengladbach coach Favre, now at Nice, who is reportedly attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

"The expectations with Croatia were huge. Kovac showed great games with the team at the [2014] World Cup," Hitzfeld told Sport Bild.

"Frankfurt are now playing beyond their means, next year [possibly even in] Europe. He was also a Bayern player, he knows how the club works. And he is a strong personality who has a clear mindset and open and honest communication.

"Every player is equally important to him. He can motivate and excite the team.

"Lucien Favre has already done a good job at German clubs and can play good, offensive football. He is also one who can carry a team, a meticulous coach. Basically, he could work for both [Dortmund and Bayern]."

Thomas Tuchel was considered the frontrunner until Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ruled the ex-Dortmund coach out of the running.

Hitzfeld believes the Bundesliga champions would have got their man had they been truly interested.

"Bayern is a world club and for every coach it is a huge chance to work there. Bayern will not have any problems finding a good coach," he said.

"And if they really wanted Tuchel, they would have committed him much earlier."