Fleet-footed triathletes score NZ bronze

Some fancy footwork from New Zealand's triathletes has added a bronze medal to the Kiwi haul halfway through the third day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

With the evening's swimming and cycling finals still to come, New Zealand's medal tally stands at eight after the mixed relay triathlon team finished third behind Australia and England in the quickfire tag triathlon event.

Ryan Sissons, Nicole van der Kaay, Andrea Hewitt and Tayler Reid finished just seven seconds ahead of fourth-placed Canada, speedy work at the transitions proving just enough to see them home.

Rather than using separate running and cycling shoes, the four-person team used what were essentially running shoes with cleats, and gained crucial time at each change-over.

New Zealand sit eighth on the medal table, with the only gold coming from the men's team sprint win on the opening day of competition at Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

The triathlon bronze, and Lewis Clareburt's surprise third place on Friday in the men's 400m individual medley, are the only medals from outside the prolific track cycling programme.

Para swimmer Sophie Pascoe is poised to grab New Zealand's second gold of the Games late on Saturday after a convincing morning win in her SM10 200m individual medley heat.

More cycling medals look on the cards when track cycling's evening programme kicks in, with Sam Webster chasing a medal in the individual sprint after easing through to the final four.

New Zealand's lawn bowlers are also entering the elimination phase of their competition,.

Jo Edwards qualified for the women's singles quarter-finals, as did the women's four of Tayla Bruce, Val Smith, Katelyn Inch and Mandy Boyd despite losing their last game of section play.

Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler and Ali Forsyth are unbeaten in triples section play, as are Blake Signal and Shannon McIlroy in the men's pairs.

Boxers Alexis Pritchard and Leroy Hindley have also both made their quarter-final bouts, while up in Cairns, the Tall Ferns racked up their second big win in two matches when they beat Jamaica 80-49.