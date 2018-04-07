Victories for John Isner and Sam Querrey put United States in control of their Davis Cup World Group quarter-final against Belgium on Friday.

Isner, Querrey put United States in charge against Belgium

Miami Open champion Isner won his seventh match in a row to put USA 1-0 ahead in the tie in Nashville, battling past Joris De Loore 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

World number 14 Querrey followed up with a 6-1 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 victory over Ruben Bemelmans to secure a 2-0 lead.

The tie resumes with a doubles match on Saturday, with the Americans aiming for a win that will book their place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2012.