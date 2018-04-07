ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Anwar Ali

Mumbai City FC have signed ATK’s Anwar Ali for the 2018-19 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Goal can confirm.

The 33-year-old played seven matches for the Kolkata franchise this season in the league. He has previously played for Mumbai City FC when they finished top of the standings in the 2016 edition under Alexandre Guimaraes.

This will be the fourth time in his career that he would ply his trade from the city of Mumbai having had two earlier stints with Mumbai FC in the I-League.