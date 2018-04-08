The end of the 2017-18 NBA regular season has become a sprint to the finish line.

When do NBA playoffs start? Schedule leading up to 2018 NBA Finals

Six Western Conference teams are fighting for five available playoff spots. The Eastern Conference playoff field is set, but the seedings have yet to be finalized after the Raptors and Celtics at the top. So, who makes the final cut?

Below are the latest NBA standings, along with odds, projections and everything else there is to know as the 2017-18 season nears its end.

When do the 2018 NBA playoffs start?

The regular season ends Wednesday with a full slate of 12 games, including key matchups with playoff implications like Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and Spurs vs. Pelicans. Playoff rosters must be set by Friday at 3 p.m. ET. The first round of the NBA playoffs begins the next day.

The conference semifinals series are scheduled for April 30/May 1 but could be moved up to April 28/April 29.

The conference finals series are scheduled for May 15/May 16 but could be moved up to May 13/May 14.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for May 31 with a Game 7 on June 17 if necessary.

NBA standings, seeding scenarios

Head here for an updated look at the playoff picture.

NBA playoff odds, predictions

Head here for updated postseason odds from AccuScore.