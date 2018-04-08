Death toll rises to 15 in Canadian junior hockey team bus crash

A passenger who had been in critical condition following Friday's bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos died Saturday, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 15.

Fourteen people were killed Friday in Saskatchewan, Canada, after a tractor trailer hit the bus carrying the Broncos, a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatoon.

The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Highway 35 about 19 miles north of Tisdale, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP. Another 14 people were confirmed injured, the RCMP said Saturday.



Thank you again to @BourgaultAg for sponsoring the Bourgault Cup and presenting it to the boys after our big win. #BroncoHockey pic.twitter.com/WA4dCFJWlL

— Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) March 25, 2018



There were 29 people on the bus, including the driver, at the time off the accident, the RCMP said Saturday at a news conference in Humboldt.

In a statement from the Humboldt Broncos, the organization said the team was en route to Nipawin when “the Broncos bus was involved in a terrible accident, which has resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries.”



This picture was just sent to us by a witness at the Humboldt Broncos crash. STARS dispatched, RCMP on scene. #sask #SJHL pic.twitter.com/vp4jbC8pUz

— Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018



“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said. “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement Saturday sending support to the team and those affected by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team," Bettman said in the statement. "The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love."

Sportsnet.ca reported one of the players killed in the accident, Jaxon Joseph, is the son of former NHL defenseman Chris Joseph.



I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018



The team was scheduled to face Nipawin in the fifth game of their playoff series. Nipawin leads the seven-game series 3-1. The Broncos play in a league for players ages 20 and under.