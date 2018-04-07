Sergio Garcia said at the start of the week that defending his title at this year's Masters would be tough.

Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren among notables to miss cut

He was right.

Garcia, after taking a disastrous 13 on the par-5 15th in Round 1, en route to a 9-over 81, was sent packing Friday after shooting a 6-over 78 in Round 2 to finish the first two days at 15 over for the tournament.

Last year, Garcia slipped on the green jacket for his long-awaited first major title, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. He was even par through 13 holes Thursday, but his shocking performance on the 15th all but ended his week. He was unable to make a rally Friday.

Joining Garcia on the plane home Friday was Alex Noren. The Swedish star has three top-3 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including a runner-up finish at Torrey Pines where he lost to Jason Day in a playoff. Noren shot a 2-over 74 Thursday and a 7-over 79 Friday to miss the cut at 9 over.

The cut line, which counts the top 50 players and ties on the leaderboard, or anyone 10 shots behind the leader, settled in at 5-over par.

Former Masters winners Danny Willett (+7) and Charl Schwartzel (+6) also missed the cut.

Thomas Pieters, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell and Patrick Cantlay rounded out the notables to miss the weekend at Augusta National.