Ken Dryden, who helped the Canadiens win six Stanley Cups in the 1970s, remains a student of the game, and what the legendary goalie has seen in recent years worries him.

NHL legend Ken Dryden: 'Penalize all hits to the head'

Dryden says the game is faster than ever, bringing about more devastating collisions. And while injuries have always been a part of the sport, he says the NHL must act to reduce concussions and other head trauma.

In a commentary published April 6 in the Players Tribune, Dryden said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman must address the issue. He said the solution is simple.

"We need only to penalize all hits to the head, because whether a blow is from a stick, an elbow, a shoulder or a fist, whether it’s done intentionally or accidentally, whether it’s legal or illegal, the brain doesn’t distinguish. The damage is the same," Dryden wrote.

Dryden made the same points in a book he published last fall, "Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey." He said that book was a personal plea to Bettman to take action. Montador, a longtime defenseman in the NHL, died in 2015 at age 35 after struggling with concussions following his retirement.

Following Montador's death, researchers discovered he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE and other brain trauma has led to lawsuits as well as sweeping safety changes in football in recent years.

Dryden thinks hockey must be more proactive in that area. He says he's not alone in worrying about the issue. Dryden notes that among the feedback he got from his book was an email from his old coach, Scotty Bowman. Bowman — who coached nine Stanley Cup winners and has more regular-season wins, 1,244, than any coach in history — said his family had struggled to deal with his 12-year-old grandson's hockey-related concussion, with symptoms that lingered two months.

“I have just finished reading your book and … [I] trust and hope it has a significant effect on the future of hockey," Bowman wrote.

The NHL already selectively enforces hits to the head area, with referees judging whether a player intended to inflict injury. Dryden says further protecting players would not harm the game at all.

"If you watch (games) very closely, you’ll notice that there aren’t many head hits — and if those you see were removed, there would be virtually no impact, or no impact at all, on the play and spirit of the game. The game would still be the game."

Dryden's advice for Bettman: "As a commissioner, sometimes you manage and sometimes you lead. This is a time to lead."