NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Kurt Busch wins pole in rain-shortened qualifying

Kurt Busch will start on the pole in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway after qualifying was cancelled Friday due to lightning.

Busch was fastest in qualifying’s opening round. Kevin Harvick will start second while Clint Bowyer, who is coming off of a win at Martinsville two weeks ago, will start third.

Harvick, though, will be the man to watch as he goes for his fourth win of the season.

Should Harvick win Sunday’s race, he would become only the fourth driver in NASCAR’s modern era to earn four trophies within the first seven races of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He has won two races at 1.5-mile tracks already this season and has finished first and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway since it underwent a repave.

Martin Truex Jr. will start sixth.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 starts Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) on Fox Sports 1.

Starting lineup for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

1. Kurt Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Clint Bowyer

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Joey Logano

8. Kyle Busch9. Jimmie Johnson10. Kyle Larson11. Brad Keselowski12. Aric Almirola13. Trevor Bayne14. Daniel Suarez15. Darrell Wallace Jr.16. Alex Bowman17. Austin Dillon18. Chris Buescher19. Paul Menard20. Chase Elliott21. Erik Jones22. AJ Allmendinger23. Ty Dillion24. Jamie McMurray25. Ryan Newman26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.27. Michael McDowell28. Kasey Kahne29. David Ragan30. Matt DiBenedetto31. Ross Chastain32. Gray Gaulding33. William Byron34. Cole Whitt35. Landon Cassill36. Harrison Rhodes37. Reed Sorenson