Zeb Taia scored two tries as Super League pace-setters St Helens made light of Ben Barba's absence by beating Hull FC 26-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Super Saints march on without Barba

Superstar full-back Barba, one of the shining lights of Saints' stunning start to the season, was ruled out through illness on Friday, but the hosts were still able to record a ninth win in 10 matches with a degree of comfort.

Taia claimed the only try of the first half when he leapt to collect a Theo Fages kick, although Jordan Lane spurned a golden chance to cancel out that score.

A short pass from Jonny Lomax, who switched to full-back with Barba unavailable, put Mark Percival over early in the second half before an Albert Kelly try got Hull on the board.

Taia's second score then effectively made the game safe for Saints, who crossed again through Luke Thompson to ensure Chris Green's late reply was no more than a consolation.

The only downside for St Helens came when talismanic hooker James Roby picked up a rib injury.