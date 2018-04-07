Ulster halt Edinburgh win streak

Ulster ended Edinburgh's six-match Pro14 winning run with a 32-20 victory in the Scottish capital to keep their own play-off hopes alive.

Edinburgh have swept aside all in their path since losing to Glasgow Warriors in December, although they were beaten by Cardiff Blues in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

And they were unable to regain the winning feeling on their return to domestic action, with John Cooney starring for the Irish province with a contribution of 17 points.

With the exception of a second-half penalty try, Duncan Weir accounted for the sum of Edinburgh's final tally, in a result that draws Ulster within eight points of their opponents in Conference B as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Ulster have three matches remaining - one more than third-placed Edinburgh - with an automatic European Champions Cup spot also on the line.

The Ospreys, meanwhile, strengthened their grip on Conference A's Champions Cup play-off spot with a bonus-point win against Connacht - their main rivals for that berth.

The Welsh region ran in five tries to produce a 39-10 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

Dan Biggar kicked 14 points in his final home fixture before joining Northampton Saints at the end of the season.