Marland Yarde's last-gasp try earned Sale Sharks a thrilling 28-27 Premiership win over Wasps in the most dramatic of finishes at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Sale boost play-off hopes with dramatic win over Wasps

Third-placed Wasps, who had led 17-0 after 21 minutes following two tries from Josh Bassett, came under intense pressure late on and saw James Haskell sin-binned in the 80th minute as they looked to hang on to a slender four-point advantage.

Further drama followed as a sickening clash of heads between Faf de Klerk, Dan Robson and Danny Cipriani left the latter requiring lengthy treatment.

After a delay of almost 10 minutes, Sale secured a bonus-point victory to significantly boost their play-off hopes as Yarde finished in the left corner with Wasps desperately short of numbers in defence.

The Sharks now sit fifth in the Premiership table, having overcome the absence of suspended wing Denny Solomona with a superb comeback triumph.

After Bassett's early scores, former Wasp Rob Webber and Byron McGuigan went over in quick succession for the hosts at the end of the first half.

Bryn Evans then charged down a Robson box kick to put Sale ahead immediately after the interval and, although Wasps hit back through Elliot Daly, it was Yarde who had the final say.