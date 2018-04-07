Red Sox top prospect Michael Chavis suspended 80 games

The No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization has been suspended for 80 games for violating MLB's Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the league announced Friday.

Chavis tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, which is a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The 22-year-old player was a first-round pick by Boston in 2014 who struggled in each of his first three seasons in the minor leagues where he failed to hit better than .269 at any level. But in 2017 he broke out hitting .282 with 31 home runs.

His 31 home runs were 15 more than he had ever hit in a season.

The league announced the suspensions of three other players as well Friday. Giants infielder C.J. Hinojosa was suspended 50 games, Indians pitcher Alsis Herrera was suspended 80 games and Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Diaz was suspended 72 games.