Reed pulls clear at Augusta, Tiger troubles continue

Patrick Reed put distance between himself and the field in round two of the Masters as Tiger Woods headed towards a potential missed cut at Augusta.

Having begun Friday three under par, Reed birdied his first three holes and responded to a bogey at the fourth with a trio of further gains before the turn.

At eight under through nine, the red-hot American - seeking a first major title - led by three from Marc Leishman and Charley Hoffman.

Rory McIlroy (71) and Jordan Spieth (74) held the clubhouse lead at four under, the latter recovering from a woeful start that saw him turn in 40.

Two other big names, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson, were well placed a shot further back, but Woods was enduring a miserable day in his first Masters appearance since 2015.

Woods bogeyed his first hole and was four over for the tournament when he dropped two shots at the sixth.

Another bogey followed at 12 as the 14-time major champion found the water for a second day in succession. That left Woods, who had yet to make a birdie in round two, on the cut line at five over.