Masters 2018: Round 2 brings different results for Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson

Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson were among the favorites entering this week's Masters, but the three Americans all went in different directions Friday during Round 2.

Johnson, who shot a 1-over 73 in Round 1, got off to a quick start Friday, making eagle on the par-5 second hole. Johnson later added three more birdies to only one bogey, which brought him into the clubhouse with a 4-under 68 to get to 3 under for the tournament.

Last year, Johnson was forced to miss the Masters after injuring his back while slipping down the stairs in his rental home. The world's top-ranked golfer looks like he's ready to make up for missed time at Augusta National.

Fowler shot a 2-under 70 in Round 1, and looked destined to build off that momentum Friday, but just couldn't get anything going with the putter. Fowler settled for an even-par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys in his second round.

"Tee to green I did a great job, I feel like," Fowler said after his round. "(Hole) six was really the only one that fooled me with the wind. Other than that I feel like we did a good job. Hitting both par‑5s on the back nine, kind of the putter, get a couple to go, having those three three‑putts in four holes, which was 13, 15, 16. So, we'll make some more over the weekend."

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson, who shot a 7-over 79 Friday, Fowler noticed the veteran struggling off the tee.

"It just seemed like he wasn't completely comfortable off the tee," Fowler said of Mickelson. "I'm sure you could see from the coverage he was in some tough spots off the tee. And it's not fun when you're playing on a course out of position."

Mickelson began the day at 2 under, just four shots off the lead, but a triple-bogey on the par-4 ninth and a double-bogey on the par-3 12th derailed his momentum. Mickelson will now have to sit and wait at 5 over, which is where the projected cut still rested when he concluded his second round.

"It was a rough day," Mickelson said. "I thought the course played great. I thought the conditions were challenging, but I thought everything about it was a good, fair test. You play well you can shoot under par and I don't know what's happened the last couple of days, it's a little disappointing, because I've been playing so well this year, to play like this.

"But it's disappointing, it is my favorite tournament of the year and it's a rough couple of days."

With Patrick Reed making birdies in bunches, players may have to go low over the weekend to catch him. Fowler and Johnson are both in position to make a move if the weather cooperates.