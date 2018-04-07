Conor McGregor's bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment hearing on Friday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Conor McGregor update: UFC star's bail set at $50K following bus melee

The former UFC champion will be allowed to travel home to Ireland in the wake of his arrest and charges related to an alleged attack on a bus full of rival fighters on Thursday.

McGregor, who was seen on Friday morning being escorted in handcuffs from New York Police Department's 78th Precinct in Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

The 29-year-old is accused of attacking a bus that contained rival fighters at Barclays Center after a media event ahead of UFC 223.

Footage purportedly showing McGregor throwing objects at the vehicle appeared on social media and the NYPD later confirmed he turned himself in for questioning.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed to Omnisport on Friday that McGregor had subsequently been charged. He appeared before Kings County Judge Consuelo Mallafre-Melendez in the hearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Bail for Cian Cowley, also involved in the alleged incident, was set at $25,000.

If former UFC champion McGregor is looking for help from the organisation, he is out of luck, UFC president Dana White said on Friday.

"No ... no," White said on ESPN's 'Get Up!' when asked if he would help McGregor. "Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation. You don't get my help on this one."

The fallout from the melee has seen three fighters sidelined from their bouts this weekend, while Artem Lobov has been pulled from the card by UFC for his alleged involvement.

Max Holloway was ruled out of his scheduled showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov by the New York State Athletic Commission on Friday morning. Later on Friday, UFC tabbed Al Iaquinta to step into the main event. Flyweight Ray Borg will also miss his bout with Brandon Moreno after he was hit in the eye with shattered glass.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 and was stripped of his lightweight title before this incident.

He did, however, fight and lose to Floyd Mayweather Jr in a money-spinning boxing match in August 2017.