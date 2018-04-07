NZ sailor Meech guaranteed Laser medal

Sam Meech is guaranteed a medal while three other Kiwi sailors have reached finals at the Princess Sofia regatta in Palma, Spain.

Meech has virtually banked a silver but is out of reach of gold heading into the Laser class medal race on Sunday (NZT).

Australian Matt Wearn can't be caught at the head of the fleet but Olympic bronze medallist Meech is 18 points ahead of Croatia's Tonci Stipanovic and unlikely to be reeled in.

"I'm really happy to come away with second or third so early in the season," Meech said.

"It will be nice to do a medal race with less pressure. I will still have a couple of people to watch but, fingers crossed, I won't have to do too much."

Also in a medal position is Andy Maloney in just his second major Finn regatta since switching classes.

He is seven points off second-placed Dutch rival Nick Heiner but can't catch runaway British leader Giles Scott.

Likewise, Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz have secured 49erFX gold, leaving accomplished Kiwi pair Alex Maloney and Molly Meech to chase minor medals.

They are third, four points off silver.

Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey collected two wins in the 49er on Saturday, propelling them from ninth into fourth.

They are five points outside bronze and 13 points from silver.

Two other New Zealand boats will be competing in medal races.

Tom Saunders (seventh) lines up alongside Meech in the Laser while Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson seek to improve on their ninth in the Nacra 17.