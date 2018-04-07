By Philip O'Connor

Chaotic McGregor casts shadow over UFC 223

(Reuters) - After a series of plot twists befitting a Broadway theater, the UFC had hoped to bring clarity to its chaotic lightweight division with Saturday's UFC 223 fight card in Brooklyn, but it will be overshadowed by the one man not on it - Conor McGregor.

The Irish fighter gate-crashed a media day on Thursday and caused chaos in the venue's loading bay that led to several fighters getting injured. He appeared in court in New York on Friday charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were pulled from the card by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) after sustaining injuries, and McGregor's team mate Artem Lobov was kicked off the card for his part in the chaos.

In another twist, lightweight challenger Max Holloway was declared "medically unfit" to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov by NYSAC as he struggled to shed weight and make the 155-pound limit. He has been replaced by American Al Iaquinta.

Ever since the 29-year-old McGregor made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously, the UFC has struggled to get its hugely popular 'bad boy' to follow the rules.

By the time Russia's Nurmagomedov and Iaquinta face off across the Octagon in Brooklyn, 511 days will have passed since McGregor won the title from Eddie Alvarez across the bridge at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in November 2016.

However, he was quickly stripped of the featherweight title and has never defended his lightweight crown.

Instead, he took up professional boxing and fought Floyd Mayweather for a huge payday, with American Tony Ferguson stepping in and winning the interim lightweight belt by submitting Kevin Lee.

Ferguson was originally supposed to face Nurmagomedov in a much-anticipated showdown but the contest had to be canceled for a fourth time when Ferguson suffer a freak knee injury last week.

Holloway stepped up with six days' notice but could not shed the pounds, opening the door for the 30-year-old Iaquinta to save the main event.

With his ability to smother opponents with his powerful wrestling, Nurmagomedov is now the promotion's rising star, but Iaquinta is an excellent grappler and will provide a tough test.

As Iaquinta came in slightly over the weight, only Nurmagomedov can win the belt.

Also down for decision on Saturday is a women's strawweight title rematch between American champion Rose Namajunas and Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk, whom she knocked out in stunning fashion in the first round to win the belt in November last year.

However, anyone expecting to grab any of the limelight from McGregor is mistaken.

Emboldened by his money from the Mayweather fight, he has become a law unto himself, but his latest misstep has tested the patience of UFC president Dana White, who has excused plenty of bad behavior in the past.

However, with the promotion quickly tiring of his antics, the once hugely-popular Irishman may find that while he might well be able to win back the belt in the future, winning back the fans may prove a lot more difficult.



(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)