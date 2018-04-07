Masters 2018: Tiger Woods tumbling down leaderboard in Round 2

News

Tiger Woods failed to make a birdie on his front nine Friday, falling down to 4 over for the tournament.

After pounding his opening drive 340 yards down the fairway, Woods sloppily still made bogey on the first hole. He then made a double-bogey on the par-4 fifth hole, while again failing to birdie a par 5.

Woods shot a 1-over 73 Thursday while playing the par 5s in even par. Driving accuracy has plagued him this season, and Friday was no different for the four-time Masters champion.


Despite his early struggles, Woods has gained a first-hand look at the top of the leaderboard as his playing partner Marc Leishman walked off the ninth green at 5 under, one shot behind Patrick Reed.

As Woods starts his back nine, he is just one shot above the projected cut line of 5 over.

