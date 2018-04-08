What happened to Kyrie Irving's knee? Medical expert on what injury means for Celtics star

Now that we know Kyrie Irving’s knee injury will keep him out for the remainder of the postseason, sinking the Celtics’ NBA Finals hopes, let’s answer a simple question I got from a reader a couple of days ago: “What, exactly, happened when Kyrie had surgery in 2015, and why is it coming back up now?”

The simple answer is this: When Irving broke his kneecap in the 2015 NBA Finals, doctors inserted screws in the knee and, essentially, held the cap together with pieces of wire threaded through the screws. It’s not unlike a project you might undertake after a trip to Home Depot on a Saturday morning — insert screws, thread wire, use a pair of pliers to tighten the wire.

It’s a common procedure for treating a patellar fracture, and, according to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Derek Ochiai of the well-regarded Nirschl Orthopedic Center, for the great bulk of patients, wiring the kneecap together results in no further issues. Bones heal under compression, and the tension wires provide compression.

“The tension band is there to get the patellar fracture to heal,” Dr. Ochiai said. “But once it heals, it’s just along for the ride, meaning that it’s not doing anything except being there. In the general population, when you put in hardware, you just leave it alone.

“But five percent of the time, it bothers people, for whatever reason — it’s irritating the skin, it feels colder than the other knee. Whatever the reason is, once the fracture is healed, you can take those wires out. If they’re not causing a problem, you leave them alone.”

But the question is, what happened with Irving?

It’s apparent that the wires on Irving’s knee were bothering him. That was the cause of the first surgery Irving had in late March, which was to remove those tension wires. While those wires might not bother most of us, it’s not surprising that for a high-level athlete like Irving, they became an issue. As far back as early April last year, Irving was complaining that the knee was “f—ing flaring up.”

If you want to know how he felt, put your hand on your bare kneecap. Imagine there were some strong — thin, but strong — metal wires criss-crossing the kneecap underneath the skin. That’s what on Irving’s knee, and obviously, the padding between skin and kneecap is thin.

There are a number of reasons for Irving’s knee to be sore as it relates to the tension wire, but the most likely is that it has been hit so much physically — a collision with another player, a dive to the floor for a loose ball or something to that effect. Again, consider how little padding there is between the kneecap and the skin of the knee. Those wires will hurt if they’re knocked around, and Irving has been knocking them around for two-and-a-half-years.

The second surgery for Irving, the one that will keep him out for the remainder of this year and the playoffs, involves the screws that were inserted into Irving’s knee to hold those tension wires in place. For most of us, screws like that could be left in the knee with little trouble — they’re about four millimeters, small enough not to cause significant trouble in most knees.

But they are subject to infection, which is a risk anytime you drill a hole into bone. And that’s what has happened to Irving, the reason he won’t be back in the postseason. It’s not the pain of the tension wire or the health of the kneecap that is keeping him out — it’s the infection around the screws.

“That’s definitely a concern,” Dr. Ochiai said. “We don’t know everything obviously, but when you have an infection with hardware, that has the potential to cede the bone. So the infection goes to the bone, which is called osteomyelitis. That can be really difficult to treat.”

If the screws got infected because bacteria entered the picture after some contact Irving suffered in a game in the last few months, it can be treated fairly easily. The infection will be local, around the screws.

If the infection has been a slow-moving one that first appeared back when the screws were inserted into Irving’s knee — and likely to be osteomyelitis — then there is the potential for a much bigger problem.

But that is a longshot. Most likely, Irving aggravated the problem with some physical contact, and he will just come out of all this with screws and wires removed from his knee. Then he will just hope that his kneecap is intact and not subject to further injury.

“Best-case scenario, there is no osteomyelitis, no bone infection, no bacteria, and they’re taking the screws out as a precaution,” Dr. Ochiai said. “Once he heals up and the screws are out, he’s fine. That’s best-case.

“But if there is an infection, you really should jump on that. Somebody who has had it for years, you’re looking at six weeks of IV antibiotics... and possibly other debris treatments where you have to clean out the bone more. You have to make those holes bigger to try to treat the infection. But you have to hope, he gets the hardware removed, and he is OK from there.”