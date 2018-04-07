'I'd offer Pogba to Man City, not Pep' - Raiola responds to Guardiola claims

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has denied offering the midfielder to Pep Guardiola in January, but did not deny speaking to Manchester City.

Guardiola caused a stir on Friday when he asserted that he was given the chance to take Pogba to the Etihad Stadium .

The Manchester United star has since responded to the allegations , though his future remains up in the air given his rumoured fall-out with Jose Mourinho.

And though his representative insisted there had been no contact with Guardiola - who last month he labelled a "coward" and "dog" - he insisted that were he open negotiations it would be with the club themselves rather than the coach.

"I never spoke to Pep Guardiola. I would not speak to him about players; I would speak to Manchester City," Raiola explained to the BBC .

"They are a fantastic club with a fantastic manager."

Pogba has struggled for form in 2018, leading to rumours that he might be looking for a way out of Old Trafford just 18 months into his second spell at the club.

While Guardiola insisted that the France international would be "too expensive" for City, Real Madrid has been touted as a possible destination for him next season.

Pogba, however, declared this week that he has "no problem" with Jose Mourinho , while admitting that sitting on the bench was a new experience for him.