Liverpool’s Salah wins Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award

Mohamed Salah has been announced as Uefa Champions League Player of the Week in the first leg of the quarter-final round.

The 25-year-old put up an impressive showing in Liverpool’s 3-0 thumping of Manchester City at Anfield.

Salah notched the curtain raiser and assisted Sadio Mane for the third goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a comfortable victory over City which has given them an edge ahead of the second leg at the Ethiad Stadium outfit.

The forward got 57% of the votes to beat off competitions from Cristiano Ronaldo [Real Madrid], James Rodriguez [Bayern Munich]inand Gerard Pique [Barcelona].



The former Roma player has scored 38 goals in all competitions since he joined the Anfield giants in the summer of 2017.

Salah is in race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s English Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday following the injury he sustained against the Citizens.