Masters 2018: Cut line makes for crowded weekend

Whoever comes out of Sunday's final round of the Masters will join some elite company.

But given the way the leaderboard rounded out in Round 2, the man who slips on the green jacket will be in only slightly more select company than the group that misses the cut by the end of Friday.

The cut line came out at 5 over Friday eliminating Masters champions like Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia as well as several other contenders like Alex Noren.

The Masters cut comes at the top 50 scores including ties, or any player within 10 strokes of the lead. The rule was changed to its current format beginning in 2013, before that it was top 44 and those within 10 strokes of the leader.

Phil Mickelson managed to sneak in exactly on the cut line while Tiger Woods is just one in front of the pack at 4 over.

