Highlights: U.S. Masters Day Two

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Highlights from the second round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Friday:

TIGER BARELY MAKES CUT

Tiger Woods mixed a double-bogey with three bogeys and two birdies for a three-over-par 75 that left him at four over for the week and with only one shot to spare from being cut.



DEFENDING CHAMPION GARCIA MISSES WEEKEND

Spaniard Sergio Garcia mixed six bogeys with a double-bogey and two birdies for a six-over-par 78 that left him at 15 over for the week and well outside the cutline in his title defence.



MCILROY, SPIETH GRAB CLUBHOUSE LEAD

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (71) and world number four Jordan Spieth (74) were co-leaders in the clubhouse, two shots clear of their closest pursuers.



TIGER MAKES DOUBLE-BOGEY AFTER PENALTY STROKE

After sending his second shot at the par-four fifth hole into bushes on the left side of the green, Tiger Woods took a penalty drop from an unplayable lie en route to a double-bogey.



MICKELSON MAKES TRIPLE-BOGEY AT NINTH HOLE

Three-times champion Phil Mickelson was two shots back of the early second-round leader when an errant tee shot and a failed punch out led to a triple-bogey at the par-four ninth that brought him to one-over par for the tournament.



SPIETH OPENS ROUND WITH DOUBLE-BOGEY

Overnight leader and world number four Jordan Spieth made a double-bogey on the opening hole at Augusta National to drop into a tie for the lead with fellow American Matt Kuchar.







