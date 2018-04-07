Rain and wind could play havoc at Augusta on Saturday

The picturesque scenes that have met players during the first two rounds of the Masters may quickly become a distant memory with heavy rain and winds set to arrive at Augusta on Saturday.

On Thursday and thus far on Friday, the scenes have been of blossoming pink and white azaleas glistening under clear skies.

But, once the cut is set, things could get interesting on moving day.

According to the Weather Channel, rain showers and wind will move into southern Georgia on Saturday with up to a 90 per cent chance of precipitation during the day. Tee times begin just after 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

An entire Masters round has not been cancelled since 1983, when the tournament finished on a Monday. The PGA will play through rain but lightning in the area will call for a delay in the action.

Forecasters predict a better day on Sunday with winds out of the east at 10 miles per hour and mostly sunny skies.