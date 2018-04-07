Jordan Spieth's two-shot lead at the Masters disappeared in rapid fashion as the 2015 champion got off to an awful start to his second round.

Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth's awful start to Round 2 jams top of leaderboard

A run of five successive birdies from the 13th in round one enabled Spieth to top the leaderboard with a 66.

However, after bogeying the 18th on Thursday, Spieth gave up further ground at the start of Round 2, double-bogeying the first before giving away another shot on the second.

As a result, the 24-year-old was back at 3 under along with a no fewer than five other players, including Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar, who briefly shared a one-shot lead at minus-4. McIlroy gave two shots back, but Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin and Patrick read all joined Spieth at the top by shortly after noon ET.

At that point, nine more players were only a shot back and no fewer than 19 players were within three of fewer strokes of the leaders.

After making a remarkable recovery from a dislocated ankle, Tony Finau had been 4 under at the start of the day, but he lost ground with two front-nine bogeys.

Phil Mickelson got to within one of the lead before bogeying the fourth, while Tiger Woods (+1) was among Day 2's later starters.