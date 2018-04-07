Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at Masters Tournament

It's a new day at Augusta National. So it goes for Tiger Woods as he attempts to make the cut at Round 2 of the Masters Tournament.

Tiger on Thursday likely didn't have the return he'd envisioned, shooting a 1-over-par 73 after the first round. Now he gets a chance to make up some ground. The difference for Tiger was literally inches on several holes — could he finally close on Friday?

Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Masters

(All times Eastern)

Hole 3: Par 4, 350 yards

2:09 p.m.: Tiger couldn't have asked for a better tee. It goes for days and nearly rolls onto the green. He's in excellent position for birdie here (he also birdied here in Round 1).

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

Score: 2-over (1-over today)

2:07 p.m.: Meanwhile, Tiger falls six shots behind fellow group member and Masters leader Marc Leisman after he gets two birdies to start the round.

2:04 p.m.: Tiger's long putt attempt veers left ad he settles for par. He'll need to capitalize on some of the remaining par-5s today if he wants to stay within striking distance.

1:59 p.m.: Tiger puts himself in good position at the green with his second shot. His third comes from about 75 yards out but hits the back of the green. He'll have a long putt to make for birdie.

1:53 p.m.: Way to make lemonade out of lemons:



Well he hits driver off the par-5 second and it finds the fairway. But it was way, way left, hit a tree and ended in the fairway. #themasters

— Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) April 6, 2018



Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

Score: 2-over (1-over today)

1:47 p.m.: Seems Tiger and Hole 1 have some history.



22nd career bogey/worse on 1st hole for Woods, tying his 2nd-most on any hole at Augusta. He's made 24 on the 4th hole.

— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 6, 2018



1:45 p.m.: And Tiger's forced to two-putt for bogey. Not the way he wanted to start the day for sure.

1:41 p.m.: Tiger's gonna be tested for par here. He gets the ball to the top of the hill just to the edge of the green but he's about 18 feet from pay dirt.

1:38 p.m.: Tiger's approach shot from 92 yards out lands on the green before rolling downhill and into the fringe. He'll likely settle for par here.

1:29 p.m.: Something worth mentioning — Tiger is now only four shots behind leader Bernd Wiesberger, without even playing a hole today. He's within striking distance.

1:28 p.m.: Good first tee for Woods, who booms a stinger 343 yards down the fairway. Here we go.

