Jordan Spieth's two-shot lead at the Masters disappeared in rapid fashion as the 2015 champion made an awful start to his second round.

McIlroy shares Masters lead as Spieth makes awful start to round two

A run of five successive birdies from the 13th in round one enabled Spieth to top the leaderboard with a 66.

However, after bogeying the 18th on Thursday, Spieth gave up further ground at the start of round two, double-bogeying the first before giving away another shot on the second.

As a result, the 24-year-old was back at three under, one behind new leaders Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar held position after a 68 in round one, while McIlroy bounced back from a bogey at the first with successive birdies.

After making a remarkable recovery from a dislocated ankle, Tony Finau had been four under at the start of the day, but he lost ground with two front-nine bogeys.

Phil Mickelson got to within one of the lead before bogeying the fourth, while Tiger Woods (+1) was among day two's later starters.