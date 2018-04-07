Wagner: Getting promoted was a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says it would be a "miracle" if his side can avoid relegation and stay in the Premier League.

The Terriers are just three points clear of the bottom three with six games left to play and face a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Wagner's side have gone four games without a win but he says his team are capable of staying in the top flight.

"I am confident we have everything to stay up - even if it will be difficult," he told reporters.

"Getting promoted was like a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle.

"We have enough in our dressing room and lots of excitement. It's not all about leaders but about the togetherness that we have.

"At this stage of the season you can't rule any game out to collect points. We know we need more points and every game is an opportunity.

"We are still not feeling any pressure - we have had a good week of training and we want to do everything we can to bounce back after Newcastle.

"We know Brighton well and it's another opportunity to get three points on the board."