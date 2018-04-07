Jordan Spieth began his second round at the Masters on Friday in a familiar position, atop the leaderboard and looking to enjoy yet more success at Augusta National.

Spieth resumes Masters bid with two-shot lead

A wire-to-wire winner of this event in 2015, Spieth proved the class of the field in round one as he went round in 66 to lead by two shots from Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

Remarkably, the 24-year-old Texan - also the Masters runner-up in the years either side of his triumph - has now held the lead after nine of his 17 rounds in the tournament.

Spieth teed off in round two at 10:53am local time, with Finau having already dropped into a congested pack of players at three under courtesy of a bogey at the first.

Other morning starters included Kuchar, who finished second to Spieth at last year's Open Championship, Rory McIlroy (-3), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (-3), Phil Mickelson (-2) and Rickie Fowler (-2).

Tiger Woods, who began the tournament with a one-over 73, was out later in the day along with the likes of Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman and Adam Hadwin. The latter quartet all shot 69 on Thursday to be three off the pace.