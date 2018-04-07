Chennaiyin FC's reserve side were handed a fourth consecutive loss in the 2018 2nd Division I-League after they got beat at home 3-1 by Bengaluru FC 'B' at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College Ground in Chennai on Friday.



In what was a repeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 final from last month albeit between the reserve sides, Bengaluru FC 'B' avenged their seniors' 2-3 loss to the Machans,



Prashanth Kalinga (40') and Lamgoulen Hangshing (45+3’) scored in the first half itself. Former Mumbai FC man Asheer Akhtar (88') sealed the deal with his second goal of the campaign.



Chennaiyin FC 'B' captain Prosenjit Chakroborty (90+2') got a consolation goal but could not help much as his side remain without a single point, rooted to the bottom of Group C after four games.



Bengaluru FC's reserve side now have four points in their kitty from two outings and jump to fourth place. They next play Jamshedpur FC's reserve side on 11 April at home while Chennaiyin FC 'B' will look to get off the mark the very next day against table-toppers TRAU FC.

2nd Division I-League: Bengaluru FC Reserves win 3-1 over Chennaiyin FC 'B'