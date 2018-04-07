UFC 223: Max Holloway out, Al Iaquinta in against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Up until last weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov had been training to face Tony Ferguson in the main event at UFC 223. When the bell rings Saturday night at Barclays Center, Nurmagomedov will be squaring off against Ferguson's replacement's replacement.

Max Holloway was ruled out of his scheduled showdown with Nurmagomedov by the New York State Athletic Commission on Friday morning, ESPN first reported. After hours of speculation over who might take Holloway's place, UFC finally tabbed Al Iaquinta late Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Iaquinta weighed in at 155.2 pounds, so he will not be eligible for the UFC lightweight title should he upset Nurmagomedov. Iaquinta, a 30-year-old Long Island real estate agent by day, has a 13-3-1 record.



WOW what a week. Thank you Ragin Al for demanding this fight and thank u Khabib for being willing to fight ANYONE all week!!! pic.twitter.com/oDqC30FdES

— Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2018



That decision came after initial reports that Holloway would be replaced by Anthony Pettis, whose bout against Michael Chiesa was scrapped in the wake of the Conor McGregor melee Thursday.

Holloway was deemed medically unfit to fight due to the extreme weight cut required for the short turnaround after he accepted the bout against Nurmagomedov on Sunday following an injury to Ferguson.



. @TeamKhabib my brother I want to keep going but they are stopping me. Sorry to your team and the fans. You don’t deserve this. This is number one. Shout outs to you and @Showtimepettis . Give the fans what they deserve

— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 6, 2018



It's unclear how much weight Holloway needed to drop to get to 155 pounds by Friday's scheduled weigh-in, but he had not been actively training in recent weeks after being scratched from UFC 222 last month due to an ankle injury.