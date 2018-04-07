Masters 2018: 'We might end up naming our next kid Firethorn,' Sergio Garcia jokes about No. 15

Sergio Garcia says he attempted to deal with his first-day Masters meltdown "like a champion" and brushed off a joke at his expense regarding the naming of any future children.

In a remarkable scene Thursday, the defending champion carded an astonishing 13 at Firethorn, Augusta's 15th hole.

Five consecutive approach shots spun back from the green into the water at the par-5 as he tied the record for the worst score on a hole in Masters history before ultimately signing for a nine-over 81 to effectively end any hope of successive green jackets.

Garcia last month named his daughter Azalea after Augusta's 13th hole and following his nightmare at Firethorn, it was suggested by Golf Channel host Rich Lerner that he would not be doing the same with any more offspring.

"Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn," tweeted Lerner at the time, before swiftly apologizing to the Spaniard and his wife.



Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn.

— Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 5, 2018





My apologies to Angela and Sergio for my poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood. Missed the mark with a flippant comment. No ill intent.

— Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 6, 2018



"My apologies to Angela and Sergio for my poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood. Missed the mark with a flippant comment. No ill intent," he added.

Before his second round Friday, Garcia replied to Lerner and appeared to take the post in good humor.

"What happened on 15 @TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should," he wrote.

"That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man!"