Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ effort in blowout; Kevin Durant disagrees

Warriors coach Steve Kerr blasted his team in the locker room after Thursday's 126-106 blowout loss to the Pacers and then went public with his frustration over the team's performance.

“I’m mad. I’m embarrassed,” Kerr told reporters (via the East Bay Times). “I know that this game doesn’t mean anything in the seedings. But the playoffs start next week. It’s an embarrassing effort and a pathetic effort.”

That was after Kerr spent several minutes laying into his team. He particularly honed in on its lack of effort, energy and focus, veteran forward David West told ESPN.

Because they're locked in at the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, are the Warriors just waiting for the playoffs to start next week?

“Maybe they are. Maybe that’s what it is. The game doesn’t matter,” Kerr said. “So we’ll try next week. Hopefully we will.”

Asked what he wanted to see, Kerr answered: "Just trying, cutting hard, driving, maybe boxing out once in a while. Just in general, it's hard to win an NBA game if you don't put forth an effort at all."

However, Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 27 points, disagreed with Kerr's assessment.

"Nah, I thought we cared tonight," he said. "We cared. Over the last few games, we cared. … They came out with a better strategy, being more aggressive than us … I think we care. I think everybody in this locker room cares about playing ball. I disagree with that, but I understand what he's doing."

Of course, it doesn't help that the Warriors are missing Stephen Curry (left knee), Patrick McCaw (spine), Omri Casspi (right ankle) and Andre Iguodala (left knee).

“It’s tough to turn it on, especially missing a guy like Steph," Shaun Livingston said, per the East Bay Times. "Coach is looking for our identity going into the playoffs without Steph,” Livingston said. “It’s important to have some confidence going in and having some rhythm going in. The only way we can do that is with our effort and intensity. We didn’t show that tonight.”