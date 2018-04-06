Napoli have confirmed that Faouzi Ghoulam is recovering well from injury after Thursday’s visit to Villa Stuart Clinic.

Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam steps up recovery from injury

The 27-year-old has been on the sidelines since November when he damaged his knee ligament in a Champions League encounter against Manchester City.

Ghoulam tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Napoli’s 4-2 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side on November 1.

In February, the former Saint-Etienne defender was close to a return but suffered a setback in his recovery, requiring an operation.

“As scheduled, Faouzi Ghoulam was examined at Villa Stuart this morning by Professor Mariani accompanied by Dr. De Nicola, Napoli’s team doctor,” read a statement on club website.

“The condition of the Azzurri defender appeared to be very good. Ghoulam will have further checks at Villa Stuart within the next 15 days.”

Before the injury, the full-back scored two goals in 11 Serie A outings for the Partenopei this campaign.

Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to have the 27-year-old back in his squad before the end of the season as they chase their first domestic crown since 1990.