Mahali willing to help transitional Malaysia side, even by being played out of position

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia international Mahali Jasuli is unfazed at being played out of position by the Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe in their recent international matches.

The PKNS FC star has been undergoing a revival at club level this season under head coach Datuk Rajagobal Krishnasamy, who played him in the right wing position.

But when he was called up by Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe last month, he was played as a midfielder in all their three matches, and did not shine as brightly as he has with the Red Ants.

Speaking to the press in a Puma promotional event on Thursday, the 29-year old however underplayed the way he has been used by Tan, saying that he is willing to help the national team in its transitional phase, including by being played out of position.

"Whatever the coach needs from me, I'll do it and do my best. Tan did tell me before the matches that he wanted me to play in midfield and I said that's not a problem, as I wanted to help the team.

"If it's the best for the team I will definitely give my best, regardless of the position I'm played in," said the wing back.

MORE:

Mahali hopeful of a winning start in second Malaysian chance

| Zaquan wants Malaysia to build on Bhutan mauling

| Malaysia 7 Bhutan 0: Zaquan's four goals help Tigers record first win since November 2016

| Malaysia debut and new club coach means harder work for Syahmi



He also had an advice for the younger players called up to the senior team; when asked by a journalist.

"The younger guys are talented, now they need to work hard as they are the country's future. I hope they succeed in showing improvement so they can help the national team," remarked the former JDT and Selangor man.