Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr challenges strikers to score goals against SuperSport United

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has challenged his players to score goals against SuperSport United on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will host the South African side in the play-offs of Caf Confederation Cup at Machakos Stadium and coach Kerr is still frustrated with his strikers' inability to score goals despite dominating matches this season.

Gor Mahia were the better side against Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg of Caf Champions League played at the same venue but could only manage a 0-0 draw, a result that proved costly as they were eliminated after losing by a solitary goal away in Tunis.

Coach Kerr now believes that Gor Mahia will be in a good position to knock out SuperSport United but only if they use their chances at home.

“We have prepared as we always do but l learned a lot from our game against Esperance and I hope my players did not only know how we competed but also how good we could become.

“Players know my thoughts and frustrating habits and we have not been taking our chances and this really annoys me because I know we have the right players who can score goals. We have to take our chances because we are creating many,” Kerr exclusively told Goal on Friday.

Kerr also admitted that he knows very little about their Sunday opponent but insisted that he will concentrate on his plans. “I have looked, searched and even asked and there are always conflicting reports when you haven’t been able to see them recently.

“We have to concentrate on our game more like we did in both matches against Esperance. We have to believe now today, tomorrow and for the rest of our season as Gor Mahia players that we are good enough and we can grow and get better.”

He challenged Gor Mahia fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team on Sunday. “I want all K’Ogalo family to be proud of our players but also for the people of Kenya to get behind the players because we need a positive image of football here and with the supporters behind us that will be amazing.”